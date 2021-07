Sambalpur: As the water level at the Hirakud dam reservoir is increasing, the dam authorities will release this season’s first floodwater into the Mahanadi River today.

The authorities will release the flood water at around 11 am today, informed Additional Chief Engineer of Hirakud Dam.

In the first phase around 7 to 10 gates will be opened. The villagers in low lying areas and the local residents have been warned not to venture into the river.