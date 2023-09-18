Odisha: Hirakud dam closes 8 gates due to decrease in water levels

Sambalpur: The Odisha government has decided to close eight more gates of Hirakud Dam following a drop in the inflow of water into the reservoir.

A noticeable decrease in the water levels has been marked due to a decrease in rainfall in upper and lower catchment areas of the Mahanadi river system.

Currently, the flood water is being discharged through only four gates of the reservoir. The flood water is being discharged through 18 sluice gates six on the left side of the dam and six sluice gates on the right side of the dam.

The authorities informed that, the decision regarding the closing of some gates of the Hirakud Dam has been taken on Monday.

It is worth mentioning that water was being discharged through 26 gates due to continuous rain in the upper catchment area. On Friday, the Hirakud dam released this season’s floodwater into Mahanadi river through 22 sluice gates. The people in the low lying areas have been warned not to venture into the river bed.

However, a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal continues to cause heavy rainfall in several areas across Odisha. Especially, areas in the coastal region of the state continue to experience very heavy rainfall.

The active cyclonic circulation is likely to develop into a low pressure area within the next 36 hours. Weather forecasts predict heavy rainfall in Odisha for the next four days. In view of the same, the regional meteorological department has issued alerts accordingly.

