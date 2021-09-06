Odisha: High drama witnessed as couple fights in Balasore Court premises: Watch

Balasore: A high voltage drama was witnessed on Monday in the Court premises of Balasore in Odisha where a couple resorted to fighting in front of everybody. The incident occurred near office of the ADM.

As per reports, one Siddhartha Nayak of Balasore town who works in the Supply department in Bhubaneswar had married Subasini Nayak of a village in Bahanaga block four years ago. They were blessed with a son.

Later, the dispute arose between the man and the woman as the man reportedly started torturing the woman blaming her character. As the dispute continued for long, later the man had filed a divorce suit in the Family Court.

Today both of them had come to Family Court to attend the matter. However, after seeing his wife, Siddhartha abused the woman. The verbal spat took an ugly turn and the man started beating the woman in front of everybody. As the fight started, others tried to intervene and a group of people including women got involved in the fight.