Odisha: Herd of 23 Jharkhand elephants wreak havoc in Karanjia forest division

Mayurbhanj: A herd of 23 elephants from Jharkhand has been wreaking havoc at several places of Karanjia sub-division in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

According to the reports, the herd of elephants has demolished several houses and destroyed crops extensively.

The elephants are creating trouble for the last few days in several places of Karanjia sub division.

The Karanjia forest department had driven the herd of elephants to Keonjhar district.

And now these elephants have stationed near the Odisha-Jharkhand border and creating problem.

Late at night yesterday a herd of 10 elephants had destroyed crops extensively in the Patrapacha village under Karanjia Range.

After causing destruction in the village the tuskers are returning to Jharkhand, informed the forest department.

