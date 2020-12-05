Odisha: Helpless Family takes Shelter in Club House for 2 years, seeks Govt Help

Bhadrak: In a sorrowful incident a helpless family consisting of three lady members are dwelling in a club-house in Nachibandha village of Tihidi block in Odisha’s Bhadrak.

As per reports, the family consisting of an old lady (80), her married daughter and her mentally challenged granddaughter have been living in a club-house since two years after their small house turned into ashes.

The family neither has any land of their own nor has any means of earning. They live on alms. The family is yet to get any government help.

Meanwhile, the villagers have requested the government officials to help the family and sanction a house under suitable government schemes.