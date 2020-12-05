old lady seeks govt help bhadrak

Odisha: Helpless Family takes Shelter in Club House for 2 years, seeks Govt Help

By WCE 5

Bhadrak: In a sorrowful incident a helpless family consisting of three lady members are dwelling in a club-house in Nachibandha village of Tihidi block in Odisha’s Bhadrak.

As per reports, the family consisting of an old lady (80), her married daughter and her mentally challenged granddaughter have been living in a club-house since two years after their small house turned into ashes.

The family neither has any land of their own nor has any means of earning. They live on alms. The family is yet to get any government help.

Meanwhile, the villagers have requested the government officials to help the family and sanction a house under suitable government schemes.

 

You might also like
State

Car Catches Fire After Collision With Bull In Cuttack, Close Shave For 4 Passengers

State

Beware! Driving License To Get Suspended If Pillion Rider Is Helmetless In Odisha

State

Female Elephant Found Dead In Odisha’s Ganjam, Probe On

State

Miscreants Beat Petrol Pump Worker in Odisha’s Balasore, Incident Caught On…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.