Odisha: Helper’s body dismembers due to accident in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a man’s body dismembered into multiple pieces after two trucks collided with each other in Odisha’s Keonjhar district. The accident occurred at the By Pass road near Keonjhar city.

According to reports, the driver slept while driving, due to which the truck they were travelling in had a head-on collision with another truck. Due to the accident, the helper’s body dismembered into pieces.

On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. The cops have also started to probe into the matter.

Further detailed report related to the case are awaited.