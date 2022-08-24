Odisha: Heavy Rainfall Expected In The Next 24 Hours, Orange warning Issued In 4 Districts

Bhubaneswar: A cyclone is active on the North-Eastern Bay of Bengal and nearby areas due to which heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of the state. While the flood situation is slowly getting better in the state, some districts are expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Orange warning for heavy rainfall has been issued in the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Sundergarh. IMD has issued yellow warning in 11 other districts as well.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of a low pressure forming over the Bay of Bengal on August 29,2022, however, no clear information has been given by IMD regarding this.