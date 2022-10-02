Odisha: Heavy rainfall expected from today, yellow warning issued in several districts

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation is active near Andhra coast in West-central Bay of Bengal. A second cyclonic circulation is active over Myanmar. It is expected to reach north-eastern and central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. As a result of this, the amount of rainfall in the state is expected to increase. According to the MET, Bhubaneswar, the coastal regions of Odisha are expected to see heavy rainfall.

14 districts have been issued yellow warning due to the possibility of heavy rainfall- Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Dhenkanal.

For October 3, 15 districts have been given yellow warning- Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, and Malkangiri.

There is a chance the amount of rainfall will increase on October 4 and 5. some districts will get heavy to very heavy rainfall on these days. Some places are expected to get 12 to 20 cm of rainfall. Various places of the state are expected to see rainfall till October 6. There is a possibility of another cyclonic circulation during the second week of October on 13 and 14.