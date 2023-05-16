Odisha heat wave conditions: 4 places record temperature of 44 degrees Celsius or above

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continue to reel under scorching heatwave conditions as four places of the State recorded temperature of 44 degrees Celsius or above today.

As per the weather bulletin of the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur turned out to be hottest place of the State as it sizzled at a temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius.

Likewise, Boudh boiled at 44.2 degrees Celsius while a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius was recorded in Balangir and Nuapada.

The MID’s report also revealed that the day temperature crossed the 43 degrees Celsius-mark in as many as five places of Odisha. The five locations are Jharsuguda (43.8), Malkangiri (43.5), Titlagarh (43.5), Rourkela (43.4), Sonepur (43.1).

On the other hand, the residents of the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack witnessed a temperature of 38.6 and 38 degrees Celsius respectively. However, they had some relief in the evening as it rained in both the cities.

The lowest temperature of the day i.e 33.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Balasore today.

Meanwhile, the weatherman has predicted that some places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh and Balangir heat wave condition will continue till May 18, 2023. It has issued a yellow warning for the same.