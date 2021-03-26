Odisha Health Secy PK Mohapatra Writes To Union Health Secy, Seeks More COVID Vaccines

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Secretary PK Mohapatra on Friday wrote a letter to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan seeking seeks more Covid vaccines for the State.

Mohapatra in his letter to Bhushan said, “Odisha has already administered more than 20 lakh doses of vaccine to Health Care Workers, Front line Workers and age appropriate group of citizens. From 1st April, 2021, all citizens aged 45 years and above will be vaccinated and the State has estimated the target to be nearly one crore.”

“Presently, we are unable to plan vaccination sessions for even 15 days in advance due to insufficient and erratic vaccine supply to our State. It is seen that other State are achieving up to 3 lakhs vaccination daily due to adequate vaccine supply. It is requested that there should not be any discrimination between States in supply of vaccines,” he added.

“Keeping in view the heat wave condition in our State which will worsen over the coming months, we are planning to accelerate our vaccination drive so as to vaccinate at least 2 Lakh citizens daily and complete the largest before the weather becomes more severe. Hence, you are requested to supply at least 15 days vaccine requirement in advance to our State for uninterrupted vaccination drive,” Mohapatra requested.