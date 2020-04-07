Odisha Health Secretary Nikunja Dhal, Urges People With Flu-Like Symptoms Not To Panic

By KalingaTV Bureau
30

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Secretary Nikunja Dhal on Tuesday urged people with flu-like symptoms not to panic

Briefing media persons, Dhal said, People with flu-like symptoms don’t need visit hospitals, instead they should call government helpline 104 and the medical teams will assist the concerned persons.

The Health secretary also mentioned that the State Government has set up seven COVID-19 hospitals with beds in the State.

Related News

12 Villages In Odisha’s Kendrapara Sealed As…

No Petrol To Vehicles Without Passes, Coronavirus Lock Down…

3 Arrested In Odisha’s Puri Were Involved In Various…

IB Officers In Bhubaneswar Sent To Home Quarantine, 1 Of…

The COVID-19 related cases will get treatment in these hospitals, he added.

Dhal further said, no COVID-19 patient was admitted at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack while only one patient is currently undergoing treatment at Capital hospital here adding that his condition is improving.

There area a total of 40 covid 19 cases in Odisha, among whom 2 have recovered.

 

You might also like
State

12 Villages In Odisha’s Kendrapara Sealed As Coronavirus Positive Case Detected…

State

No Petrol To Vehicles Without Passes, Coronavirus Lock Down Rules Become Stricter In…

State

3 Arrested In Odisha’s Puri Were Involved In Various Illegal Activities, PEO…

State

IB Officers In Bhubaneswar Sent To Home Quarantine, 1 Of Them Had Come In Contact…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.