Odisha health minister warns of stern action against fake medicine racket

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Health Minister Naba Das on Sunday said that strict action will be taken against fake medicine racket and it wont be tolerated. The health department has already conducted raids after receiving information about the procurement and distribution of Favipiravir medicines.

“On getting information, we had raided a shop in Cuttack and thereafter seized 170 boxes of Favipiravir tablets and 27 boxes of other cold and fever medicines. The drugs have been sent to various laboratories in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata for tests,” said Das.

Related News

Father-son duo brutally killed over witchcraft suspicion in…

Odisha Matric Results Likely To Be Announced By June Last…

The Drugs Controller and Police are taking appropriate measures to put a check on these incidents and raids are conducted in different parts of the State, added Das.

“Based on the findings of the investigation and test reports, stern action will be taken against those found involved in the fake medicine business. There are clear instructions from the Chief Minister to take strict action against such black marketing,” Das added.

You might also like
State

Father-son duo brutally killed over witchcraft suspicion in Gajapati

State

Man attempts to kill 9-months-pregnant lover in Angul district of Odisha

State

Odisha Matric Results Likely To Be Announced By June Last Week

State

Raja Festival: OTDC Launches Pitha On Wheels & Home Delivery, CM Naveen Patnaik…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.