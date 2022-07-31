Odisha urges centre to start monkeypox testing at RMRC Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has requested the Centre to set up a monkeypox testing facility in the State, informed Health Minister Naba Kisore Das today.

While speaking about the development, the Health Minister suggested that the RMRC-Bhubaneswar can be used as monkeypox testing centre. His suggestion for the same came as the Union Health Ministry has notified 15 places in the country for monkeypox testing.

“If kits are provided, monkeypox samples can be tested in Bhubaneswar,” he said.

He also informed that the paediatricians, dermatologists and medical specialists of the State will undergo training to deal with monkeypox cases from the second week of August.