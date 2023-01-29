Odisha Health Minister Naba Das dies at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das who was shot at Brajarajnagar earlier today succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

According to the Apollo Hospital authorities, the Health Minister was admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the left chest.

“A team of doctors led by Dr Debashish Nayak immediately attended to and operated on him. On operating was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury,” they added.