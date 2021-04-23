Bhubaneswar: In the wake of the alarming situation of Covid 19 in the State the Health Department advised the Distirct Collectors on Friday to keep their covid call centers fully active and responsive on 24×7 basis.

In a letter from the Health Department ACS PK Mahapatra directed to reach the patients within least possible time and monitor the home isolation cases closely. The serious patients should be brought to hospital as and when family members or the patient needs it.

Mahapatra also directed the Collectors to put in place a system for informing about health condition of the serious patients to their family members so that they do not rush to the hospitals.

He also directed the SPs and Collectors to deploy fire fighting teams in all Covid hospitals for instant action. They should be in all readiness for instant action to check the spread of any fire break for protecting the patients, health personnel and properties.