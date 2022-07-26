Odisha Health Dept Directs 7 Govt Hospitals To Dedicate Beds For Monkeypox Patients

Bhubaneswar: Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha has directed all the government colleges to be ready to tackle monkeypox outbreak.

The Department has directed all the seven Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals to dedicate beds for Monkeypox patients.

The Health Department has further said that two isolation beds should be functional in each Medical College and Hospital for management of Monkeypox Virus cases if detected and admitted.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease, related to smallpox and cowpox. The virus generally causes pimples or blister-like lesions and flu-like symptoms such as fever.

The lesions typically concentrate on the arms and legs, but in the latest outbreak, they’re showing up more frequently on the genital and perianal area.

It is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact.

Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets.

Transmission can also occur from contaminated materials such as linens, bedding, electronics and clothing that have infectious skin particles.

Touching objects that have been contaminated by monkeypox lesions or fluids may also increase the risk of spreading.

Monkeypox, even though is not a sexually transmitted disease, in the latest outbreak, it has mostly been spreading among men who have sex with men.

Monkeypox is usually considered mild and most people recover within four weeks without treatment.

However, the disease is frequently uncomfortable or painful, and can sometimes lead to complications that require close medical follow-up.