Odisha: Health department announces establishment of 55 trauma care facilities along NHs

Health and Family Welfare Department released a notification announcing approval of 55 new trauma care facilities along NHs in Odisha.

By Shraddha Suman
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government announced on Thursday that it has approved the establishment of 55 new Trauma Care Facilities (TCF) along the National Highways passing through the state. These will be in addition to the 33 existing TCFs in the state.

According to a notification released by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha, this approval has been extended keeping in mind the guidelines of Central government. This decision has been taken after careful consideration and gap analysis. All the trauma care facilities that will be set up will be level 3.

It has been determined that the loss of life due to road accidents could be brought down by 10 per cent by developing  apan-India trauma care network. According to this plan, no trauma victim has to be transported more than 50 kms for emergency care, and a trauma center will be made available every 100 kms.

