Odisha Health Department Advises Exercise And Healthy Food During Covid-19 Lock down

Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha has advised people to stay healthy and have nutritious food.

The department has advised people to stay indoors and follow a proper exercise regime.

Healthy food will help one remain fit and fight against the spread of this dangerous pandemic.

The department has further advised people to have non-veg if they wish to.

It has also clearly said that protein rich food is great to keep one healthy, fresh fruits and vegetables go a long way in helping one stay fit.