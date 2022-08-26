Odisha: Headless Body Found In Kalahandi District

Bhawanipatna: In a shocking incident, a headless body has been recovered from a forest in Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district in Odisha.

According to reports, the headless body was spotted by locals in Sunamukhi forest under M. Rampur police limits.

Through preliminary investigation of the police, murder has been suspected.

The identity of deceased is yet to be ascertained.

A probe into the matter is underway.

Further details in this matter is awaited.