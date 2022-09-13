Odisha: Head-on collision between truck-scooter in Bargarh, 1 critical

Odisha: Head-on collision between truck-scooter in Bargarh, 1 critical

Bargarh: A cargo-laden truck collided face-to-face with a scooter leaving the scooter rider critical today at Ganjeibhati square of Bijepur in Bargarh district of Odisha.

A sixteen-wheeler cargo laden truck was coming towards Bijepur from Padmapur. In the meantime, a girl scooter rider, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, came from the opposite direction suddenly, which resulted in a face-to-face collision between the two vehicles this morning.

The girl received serious injuries following the accident and was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in a critical condition for treatment.

Later, she was shifted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) hospital in Burla as her condition became more critical.

The local people got enraged by the accident and staged an agitation by burning tyres on the road. They also demanded compensation for treatment of the injured girl.

