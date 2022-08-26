Odisha: Head Master Of SC & ST Development High School in Sundargarh apprehended by Vigilance

Odisha: Head Master Of SC & ST Development High School in Sundargarh apprehended by Vigilance

Sundargarh: Head Master of Kumjharia SC and ST Development High School in Sundargarh district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Samal.

The Head Master was caught while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 12,000/- from a poor parent for issue of Original Board Certificate, Mark Sheet and School Leaving Certificate etc. in favour of his daughters who had passed out recently.

The bribe amount of Rs.12,000/- has been recovered from Samal and seized.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance Case has been registered.

Investigation in progress against accused Samal.

Detailed report awaited.