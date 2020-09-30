Khordha: Tightening the noose around the necks of the corrupt officials, Vigilance sleuths today caught red handed the Head Clerk of the Sub Collector’s office in Khordha on the charge of taking a bribe of Rs. 20,000.

The accused head clerk has been identified as Tapan Kumar Nayak.

As per reports, Tapan Nayak had asked a bribe amount of Rs. 20,000 to one Raja Nayak to process the file to grant permission for sale of land. Raja informed about it to the Khordha Vigilance department.

Accordingly, the vigilance sleuths had fixed trap to catch the wrongdoer. Today, when Raja handed over the said money to Tapan Nayak, the vigilance team caught him red handed. The Rs. 20,000 has been seized.