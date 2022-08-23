Odisha: Head Clerk of Dhenkanal Law College Under Vigilance Scanner

Dhenkanal: The Head Clerk of Dhenkanal Law College has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe.

The Head Clerk (accused) has been identified as Uttam Kumar Rout.

The said clerk was accepting a bribe of Rs 8,500/- from an ex-student to deliver his Law Degree (LLB) Certificate.

The accused had earlier demanded Rs 10,000/-; however, he later agreed to issue the Certificate on payment of bribe Rs 8500/-.

The entire bribe amount has been recovered from accused and seized.

Following the trap, his residential house at Dhenkanal town is being searched from DA angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case has been registered. Investigation in progress against Rout.

Detailed report awaited.