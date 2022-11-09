High Court Replica Gate inaugurated by CJ of Odisha in Balijatra 2022

Cuttack: The Odisha High Court’s replica gate and “Cuttack in Cuttack” have been inaugurated at the lower ground of the Bali jatra by the Chief Justice of the Odisha High Justice S. Muralidhar on the second day of the historic Bali Jatra 2022 here today.

According to reports, in the inaugural program other judges of the Odisha High Court were also present in the event. The Chief Justice looked around at “Cuttack in Cuttack”, all its welcoming towers and sand dunes. The judges also roam in the Balijatra on a battery-powered vehicle.

Chief Justice Dr. Justice S. Muralidhar said that, ‘the replica gate of the Odisha High Court has been prepared very nicely. Congratulation to the organizer and the artist involved in the making’.

The Chief Justice further added that, the law, the judiciary, the judicial system and the people can come closer to each other through this effort. “Balijatra has now become a means of learning,” he said in his response.