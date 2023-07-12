Odisha has played major role for Chandrayaan 3 mission, here’s how

Bhubaneswar: The entire country is excited to see the launching of Chandrayaan 3, which is slated to be held on July 14. In such situation, it will be a matter of joy for the people of Odisha to know that the State has played a major role in India’s third moon mission.

Most of the tools of Chandrayaan 3 have been reportedly made in Odisha. The major components of the Lander, Rover and spacecraft have been manufactured at the Bhubaneswar-based Central Tool Room & Training Centre (CTTC). Over 100 technicians of the training centre have reportedly toiled hard for the last two years.

The CTTC Bhubaneswar has been working in coordination with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for more than 25 years now.

Speaking about the contribution of CTTC, Bhubaneswar to the Chandrayaan 3 mission, it General Manager L Rajasekhar, in an exclusive interview with Kallinga TV said, “It’s a as an Indian I’ll feel really proud of this particular mission of Chandrayaan-3 and as Chandrayaan-3 is having a very special feature. Till date no country is able to achieve the Lander and the Rover to be land in the moon at the South Police. This will be the first time may be happens and it creates history to India actually.”

“We’ve been started with ISRO from 1996-97 onwards and it’s been completed more than 25 years. As we’ve been very closely been associated with ISRO and I really thank entire ISRO team who have been handled the CTTC, Bhubaneswar to reach this particular position,” he added.

“So, I am proud to say that especially for Chandrayaan-3 at CTTC, Bhubaneswar we’ve been produced more than 75,000 components, precision components, very critical components we’ve been producing in our place and fewer like launch vehicle components especially on the 23 tips of walls we’ve been manufactured and re-assembled and we fitted it to the spacecraft and similarly there is a huge number of MdtG Mechanical dynamic tuned gyros which gives one orbit to other orbit the component. That particular system has been developed at this particular place. And to reduce the weight of a spacecraft as we’ve been with the hands of the ISRO we’ve developed glass missioning processors tower placer,” L Rajasekhar said.

It is to noted here that the much-anticipated launch of Chandrayaan 3 mission is scheduled for 2.35 pm IST on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The launch rehearsal has been completed on Monday. However, ISRO has not yet named the lander and rover this time. During the Chandrayaan-2 mission, the lander was named as Vikram and rover as Pragyan.