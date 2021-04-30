Odisha Has Capacity To Provide 40,000 Beds With Oxygen Support: ACS Pradipta Mohapatra

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has a capacity to provide beds with oxygen support, informed additional chief secretary of the health department, Pradipta Mohapatra.

While briefing the people of the State about the COVID situation in the State this evening, Mohapatra said that currently there is no shortage of Oxygen and if the situation demands supplying of Oxygen to other States would be stopped and priority would be given to the people of the State.

He further said that there are 8463 general beds in the State of which 3791 are occupied by COVID patients while there are 2063 beds in ICU/HDU of which 1426 beds are occupied. Besides, of the total 701 ventilators, 270 (38 per cent) are occupied. However, we are in a comfortable position and have a capacity of providing 40,000 beds with Oxygen support and efforts are on to increase the number of beds.

Speaking about the vaccination drive, the additional chief secretary said that the COVID vaccination will not be held between May 1 and May 2 as the entire State will be under the weekend shutdown.