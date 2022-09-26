Odisha: Hanging Bridge Over Nagavali River Sealed Indefinitely

Rayagada: The district administration has decided to seal the hanging bridge over the Nagavali river in Rayagada district of Odisha. According to reports, the hanging bridge over Nagavali River has been closed for tourists and visitors for an indefinite period.

The decision has been taken by the Rayagada district administration in the wake of frequent mishaps near the spot. According to reports, deaths of over 25 tourists has occurred in a span of five years.

It is worth mentioning that, the hanging bridge is three kilometres away from the temple of Maa Majhighariani, the ruling deity of Rayagada. Devotees visiting the temple from outside states and districts wander around the hanging bridge and the river.

It is noteworthy that the hanging bridge over the Nagavali river that connects the two sides of river Nagavali, provides connectivity to the poor rural tribal population.

The bridge is a 151 metre long suspension bridge, the second of its kind in the state., next only to the hanging bridge in Dhabaleswar in Athgarh district.

About 20,000-odd tribal villagers residing in nine panchayats, on either sides of the Nagavali river, located at the outskirt of the town have been connected with ease to the Rayagada town.

The bridge had been designed by Karnataka based Bharat Grama Sethu Pratisthan Chief Girish Bhardwaj the work was ascribed to Odisha Police Housing corporation by the district administration.

The construction of the bridge cost over more than one crore.