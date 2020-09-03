Odisha Handlooms,Textiles & Handicrafts Minister Tests Positive For COVID19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Minister of Textile and Handicrafts, Padmini Dian on Thursday tests positive for COVID-19. She is presently in home quarantine.

The Minister of Textile and Handicrafts of Odisha government, requested those who have come in contact with her in the past few days to get their coronavirus tests done.

Also Read: Odisha Legislators Test Positive For Covid-19

The State Health Department today informed that the number of Covid-19 cases in Odisha reaches 1,13,411 as  3,631 more positive cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

 

