Keonjhar: District Administration Keonjhar congratulates Tasar Rearers Cooperative Society (TRCS), Bhagamunda for signing an MoU with Flipkart for the online sale of Tasar Silk products.

Bhagamunda TRCS located in Harichandanpur block with more than 1500 Tasar growers was established in the late 1970s when limited livelihood and income-generating opportunities were available in the area. However, it was only after the 2000s that the economic potential of Tasar was realized and since then 4 more TRCSs have been set up in the block. In addition to supporting 3000 Tasar growers, these TRCSs have also trained around 300 rural/tribal women who carry out reeling, spinning, fabric printing and embroidery. The #valueaddition has transformed the lives of those associated with Tasar Sericulture and empowered hundreds of disadvantaged women.

The Tasar Silk Park funded by Government of Odisha was inaugurated in 2019 at TRCS Bhagamunda. Through this, the institution has been equipped with 100 Solar Powered Reeling Machines, 10 Re-reeling Machines, 5 De-Flossing Machines, 2 Book Making Machines and 1 Digital Textile Printing Machine.

Identifying the income-generating potential of TASAR for the mining-affected families, DMFKeonjhar has taken up Tasar host tree plantation at a cost of ₹14.7 Cr over an area of 600 Ha in partnership with the Department of Sericulture, Keonjhar and partner NGOs, in Harichandanpur and Banspal blocks. Additionally, two Mega Nurseries at a cost of ₹6.2 Cr for raising saplings of host trees – Asan/Arjun and two Basic Seed Production Units (BSPUs) at a cost of ₹4.76 Cr for cocoon rearing have also been sanctioned under DMF to strengthen the forward-backward linkages and establish a holistic ecosystem for Tasar Sericulture in the district.

District Administration Keonjhar once again congratulates all the stakeholders who have worked hard to achieve this and wish the initiative all success.

The Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had earlier informed via a tweet that Odisha’s exquisite handicrafts and handloom products will now be available online through the KalabhoomiBBSR eStore on Flipkart.