Bhubaneswar: As many as six policemen have been suspended by the Sambalpur SP including one havildar and five constables, who has been appointed at the SCB Medical for the security of gangster Haider.

The dreaded gangster Suleiman Haider, popularly known as Haider had escaped from police custody during early evening on Saturday.

Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh informed yesterday that the gangster escaped from police custody by intoxicating the security guards while he was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

It is noteworthy that four teams have been formed to nab notorious gangster Haider who escaped from police custody on Saturday evening.

Haider was serving life sentence for a murder. He escaped from the surgery ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack while being treated.

According to reports, Haider was lodged in Sambalpur circle but was referred to SCB Hospital for gallstone treatment.