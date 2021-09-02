Odisha: ‘Guruji’ Manas Das’ son Manoranjan also arrested

Bhubaneswar: Manoranjan Das, the son of Manabbadi Sangathan chief ‘Guruji’ Manas Das was also arrested by Khurda police on Thursday.

According to reports, Khurda police arrested Manoranjan Das on charges of brutally assaulting a father-son duo, video of which had gone viral recently.

Narasingha Bhol, IG (Central) said that Manas Das was arrested by the cops on charges of kidnapping and murder of one Satyabrata Nayak. He has been booked under Sec 302, 363, 364, 201, 120 b, 34 of IPC.

Police produced both Manas and Manoranjan virtually before the Khordha court. Later, they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The arrest of Manas Das was demanded by several people especially by the residents of Begunia area of Khurda district after a disturbing video of a man and his son from Kadaba village under Begunia police limits were beaten up mercilessly by a group of 5-7 men. It was alleged that the father-son duo was thrashed at the behest of Manas Das.