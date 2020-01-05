Gun

Odisha: Gun Wielding Man Scares Passengers In Train

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khurda: Terror inside a moving train in Odisha! A man pointed a gun at passengers inside a train in Odisha and scared them to no end.

A youth has been arrested from Puri- Sambalpur Inter-city Express Train on the allegation of wielding a gun at fellow passengers abusing and scaring them.

The youth, Somanath Padhi had been allegedly travelling with a gun and threatening co-travelers.  Khurda road Railway Police has arrested the youth and put an end to the high voltage drama.

The railway police was informed of the incident, they rushed to the spot to arrest him and forwarded him to judicial custody.

They have seized one country-made gun, three bullets and two mobiles from his possession.

