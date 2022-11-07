Odisha: GST raid on car showroom in Jaleswar

Jaleswar: A raid has been conducted by the GST officials on a car showroom in Jaleswar Motors in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday.

According to reports, the raid has been conducted by the central Goods and Services Tax (GST).  The raid has been conducted in the old showroom.

There are allegations that the owner has evaded GST payments worth crores.  The GST team has seized all the documents, files and is interrogating the owner.

As many as four teams have conducted the raid. There are as many as 15 officers in the raid. There were 15 gun wielding in the raid.

All the employees of the showroom were also interrogated by the GST officials.

