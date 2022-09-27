Odisha: GRS under vigilance net in Ganjam

Ganjam: In a major crackdown on corrupt officials, the vigilance officers have apprehended as many as five corrupt officials in connection with bribery in the last 24 hours.

The Vigilance officials arrested a Gram Rojgar Sevak (GRS) of Indrakhi Gram Panchayat while accepting and demanding a bribe of Rs 27 thousand in Rangeilunda block here in Odisha today this evening.

The accused has been identified as Ch. Chandraiah.

According to reports, Chandraiah was demanding bribe from a labourers’ representative for payment of 47 labourers with labour cards.

Later, the labourers’ representative lodged a complaint against Chandraiah regarding the bribe demands at the Superintendent of Police, Vigilance in Berhampur.

As per the victim’s complaint, the vigilance sleuths laid a nest to nab Chandraiah.

Later, Chandraiah was arrested by the Vigilance officers today.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance P.S. booked Chandraiah under Case No. 20/2022 U/s 7 P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

It is to be noted that earlier today in a similar incident, the vigilance sleuths have apprehended a Junior Engineer while accepting and demanding a bribe of Rs 50 thousand from a contractor in the capital city of Odisha.