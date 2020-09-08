Malkangiri: Nayakaguda panchayat Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) died after being hit by police vehicle today. The incident took place near Pangam under Mathili police limits in the Malkangiri district.

The deceased has been identified as Balaraju Sahoo and the injured Maithili IIC Raghunandan Majhi, SI Krutibas Nayak and ASI Narendra Bhadra

According to sources, police vehicle of Mathili police station with police personnels were heading towards Maithili from Malkangiri for some work, when they hit Sahoo, who was on his bike, died on the spot.

The police vehicle also overturned after the collision and skid to almost 20 ft leaving three policemen injured.

Meanwhile, the locals rescued the injured and shifted them to Maithili Community Health Centre (CHC).

After SI and ASI health condition deteriorated they were shifted to Koraput Hospital.

Later, police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.

Soon after the incident, irate locals assembled and staged a road blockade on NH-326 disrupting vehicular movements on the route. They also demanded compensation for family members of the deceased.