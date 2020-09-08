Odisha GRS Dies In A Road Mishap, 3 Injured

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: Nayakaguda panchayat Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS)  died after being  hit by police vehicle today. The incident took place near Pangam under Mathili police limits in the Malkangiri district.

The deceased has been identified as Balaraju Sahoo and the injured Maithili IIC Raghunandan Majhi, SI Krutibas Nayak and ASI Narendra Bhadra

According to sources, police vehicle of Mathili police station with police personnels were heading towards Maithili from Malkangiri for some work, when they hit Sahoo, who was on his bike, died on the spot.

The police vehicle also overturned after the collision and skid to almost 20 ft leaving three policemen injured.

Related News

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy Visits Rourkela, Takes…

Fuel tank of Scooter blasts, flames rose to around 10-feet…

Ollywood Actress Barsha Priyadarshini Seeks Police…

Loot From Woman In Broad Daylight In The Outskirts Of…

Meanwhile, the locals rescued the injured and shifted them to Maithili Community Health Centre (CHC).

After SI and ASI health condition deteriorated they were shifted to Koraput Hospital.

Later, police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.

Soon after the incident, irate locals assembled and staged a road blockade on NH-326 disrupting vehicular movements on the route. They also demanded compensation for family members of the deceased.

You might also like
State

Good news! SBI will give jobs to 14,000 people this year; Know more

State

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy Visits Rourkela, Takes Stock Of Covid Situation

State

Google declares three-day weekly-off for employees; here’s why

State

Fuel tank of Scooter blasts, flames rose to around 10-feet in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7