Odisha: Groups of Rajasthan young girls forcibly seek donation in Bhubaneswar: Watch

Bhuaneswar: A group of stylish young girls from Rajasthan are allegedly seeking donation from people forcibly in Odisha capital for the last few days. After getting complains, Khandagiri Police has detained them and inquiring the matter.

As per reports, a group of about 50 young stylish girls, attired with modern apparels, are seeking donation from people forcibly. They have been divided into several groups and seeking donation forcibly from people on roads, houses and offices, complained some people at Khandagiri Police Station.

Reportedly the girls are entering offices and houses without seeking permission and also asking for donation. The people who are denying to provide any donation, they are allegedly harassing them.

Three minor girls have been detained in Khandagiri Police Station in this matter and Police are interrogating them to find out the truth. They are reportedly living in different Yatri Nivas of the capital city.

On the other hand, the detained girls have denied the charges and said that they are selling magic pens.

Following complain of such mysterious behaviour of the girls, now it is time to find out what the girls’ real intention. The people who have fallen victim to their demand have asked that if the girls are really seeking donation for an organisation, then what is the motto of that organisation. It has also been asked, whether these girls are being operated by anyone.

Khandagiri Police are probing the case and trying to find out whether any other complains have been filed in any other Police Station in this context.