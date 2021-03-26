Odisha Gramya Bank In Cuttack Of Odisha Catches Fire

By WCE 2
fire in cuttack
Fire In Odisha Gramya Bank In Cuttack

Cuttack: A fire broke out at the regional office of Odisha Gramya Bank at Mahanadi Vihar under Chauliaganj police limits in Cuttack on Thursday night.

The locals saw smoke emanating from the building and immediately informed the fire department.

The fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames but property worth lakhs had been destroyed by then.

Air Conditioners, Computers and various important documents were gutted in the fire.

The exact reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

You might also like
State

Woman Charred To Death In Fire Mishap In Bhadrak District Of Odisha

State

9 Districts In Odisha Record Temperatures Above 40 Degree Celsius

Business

Fuel Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates of Diesel And Petrol

Business

Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Rates…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.