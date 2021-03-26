Cuttack: A fire broke out at the regional office of Odisha Gramya Bank at Mahanadi Vihar under Chauliaganj police limits in Cuttack on Thursday night.

The locals saw smoke emanating from the building and immediately informed the fire department.

The fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames but property worth lakhs had been destroyed by then.

Air Conditioners, Computers and various important documents were gutted in the fire.

The exact reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.