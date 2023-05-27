Odisha govt withholds salary of principals & clerks of 233 degree colleges
Odisha government has reportedly withheld the salary of principals and head clerks of 233 colleges for alleged gross negligence.
Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education department of Odisha government has reportedly withheld the salary of principals and head clerks of 233 colleges for alleged gross negligence.
In his letter to all the principals of those colleges, Ramakanta Nayak, the Special Secretary to State government, said, “You have failed to furnish the required information in response to the letters of the Assistant Director even after repeated reminders. It shows gross negligence in discharging government duty on your part along with failure to carry out instructions of authorities of the Higher Education Department.”
“Therefore, you are directed not to draw and release the salary/remuneration for the month of May 2023 of the defaulting Principal as well as of the head clerk/clerk of your for such negligence till compliance to the orders of Assistant Director, Higher Education is made and clearance given from this end,” it added.
Here are the list of colleges:
- 1 from Bhadrak,
- 1 from Boudh,
- 1 from Kandhamal,
- 1 from Malkangiri,
- 1 from Nuapada,
- 1 from Sonepur
- 2 from Nabarangpur,
- 3 from Deogarh,
- 3 from Rayagada,
- 4 from Gajapati,
- 5 from Angul,
- 5 from Koraput,
- 5 from Kalahandi,
- 5 colleges from Sundargarh
- 6 from Jharsuguda,
- 6 from Kendrapara,
- 6 from Mayurbhanj,
- 6 from Khurda,
- 6 from Keonjhar,
- 7 from Nayagarh,
- 7 from Sambalpur,
- 9 from Puri,
- 12 from Balasore,
- 12 from Jagatsinghpur,
- 13 from Jajpur,
- 13 from Dhenkanal,
- 16 from Bargarh,
- 18 from Ganjam,
- 23 from Balangir,
- 24 from Cuttack,