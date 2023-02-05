Odisha govt to waive fines, taxes of these vehicles, check detals

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to encourage people to use more and more e-vehicles, the Odisha government has taken a new decision. The government has decided for scrapping vehicles which were registered 15 years before saying such vehicles cause pollution and increase the use of fuel.

Besides, for the safety of such old vehicles which also create traffic problems on the road, the government has issued an order to scrap all government vehicles that are older than 15 years by March 31.

However, no official order has been issued for mandatorily scrapping private vehicles that are older than 15 years. Therefore, the state government has decided to waive all taxes and fines on 15-year-old vehicles to encourage these vehicle owners to scrap their vehicles.

According to reports, the government has decided to waive taxes and fines imposed on all vehicles older than 15 years for a year under Section 15(1) of the Orissa Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1975.

The vehicle owners will have to scrap their vehicles at registered vehicle scrapping centres to get the benefits of the fine and tax waiver. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued a notification in this regard on September 13, 2022. However, the state government has implemented it since February 3. An official notification in this regard also has been published.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary of Commerce-Transport Usha Padee has directed all departments to scrap the government vehicles that are over 15 years old at government-registered scrapping centers by March 31 and submit a report regarding the same. The departments also have been asked to use e-vehicles on a priority basis.

