Odisha Govt to reimburse course fees of ST & SC students pursuing medical, engineering courses

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is all set to reimburse the entire course fees of eligible ST and SC students studying medicine and engineering at different government-run institutions.

The eligible ST and SC students will get their entire course fees including admission charge /seat acceptance charge, initial deposit, annual course fee (tuition fee and all compulsory payable charges to the institution), hostel admission charges and annual hostel/mess charges and any other incidental expenses for study like purchase of books/study materials coaching /tutorial expenses under the Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chhatra Protsahan Yojana (MMCPY).

According to reports, all expenses of the students duly signed by the dean/head of the institution and student has to be forwarded to the district collector for reimbursement under the MMCPY scheme.

The MMCPY scheme will be applicable to all eligible ST and SC students from 2023-24 onwards, said Commissioner-cum-Secretary Roopa Roshan Sahoo in her letters to all district collectors.