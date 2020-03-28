Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha govt to provide Rs 3,000 each to 65000 street vendors

By IANS
1

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced financial assistance of Rs 3,000 each to street vendors across 114 urban local bodies (ULBs) in view of lockdown across the state for Covid-19.

The Chief Minister said around 65,000 registered street vendors will be benefited in the state following the announcement.

Related News

112 persons came in contact with Odisha’s 3rd coronavirus…

Cooked food to be provided in all panchayats of Odisha, CM…

Hardcore woman Maoist surrenders in Odisha’s Koraput

Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra donates Rs.1 lakh to CM Relief…

The state government also announced to provide cooked food to poor people in rural areas during the lockdown period.

Cooked food for 100-200 persons in every panchayat would be provided everyday with the help of Self Help Groups (SHGs). With this, about 10 lakh poor people will be benefited in the rural areas, said the Chief Minister.

On Friday, the Odisha government asked the District Collectors to provide food to destitute, homeless persons and beggars free of cost in urban areas during the lockdown period.

You might also like
State

112 persons came in contact with Odisha’s 3rd coronavirus positive patient: Subroto…

State

Cooked food to be provided in all panchayats of Odisha, CM announced

State

Hardcore woman Maoist surrenders in Odisha’s Koraput

State

Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra donates Rs.1 lakh to CM Relief Fund for COVID 19

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.