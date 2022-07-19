Odisha Govt to provide 9.68 acres of land in Khordha for construction of Paika Bidroha Memorial

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to provide government land measuring Ac. 9.685 dec. in Khordha Mouza of Khordha district to Ministry of Culture for construction of Paika Memorial in the memory of Paika Rebellion at the foothills of Barunei Hill, with free of premium, capitalized value and incidental charges, said state revenue minister Pramilla Mallick.

After the State Cabinet today decided to provide 9.685 acres of land to Ministry of Culture for construction of Paika Rebellion Memorial free of premium, union minister Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

It is to be noted that the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved 17 proposals including the new Odisha IT Policy 2022 during its meeting held in the morning. It included the decision to provide land for the Paika Rebellion Memorial.