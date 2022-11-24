Odisha Govt to hold special screening of Odia movie DAMaN

Bhubaneswar: The Odia Movie DAMaN has been highly appreciated by the people of Odisha. The theme of the film is based on the State Government scheme for Malaria eradication namely

“DAMaN”( Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran ).

This movie chronicles the success of the State Government healthcare scheme in the malaria-endemic district of Malkangiri. This movie carries a positive message on the efforts and contribution of the Government and the public in implementing health schemes in hard to reach areas.

Keeping in view the above fact, Government Officers at District and Sub-district level especially those belonging to Health and Family Welfare (H & FW) Department and senior district level officers have been facilitated by the Government to view this film “DAMaN” through special

screenings at District/ Sub-divisional level to motivate the dedicated and hard working Government Officials.

The cost of the screening will be borne by the H & FW Department. The Collectors of the respective districts have been requested to arrange the special screenings at their nearby theatres either at district/ sub-divisional level as per suitability.