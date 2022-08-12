Odisha govt to distribute condom pills to newly-wed couples
Photo: IANS

Bhubaneswar:  The Odisha government will provide a free kit — equipped with contraceptives and condoms — to newlywed couples under a Central government initiative, Mission Parivar Vikas, an official said on Friday.

Called ‘Nayi Pahal’ or ‘Nabadampati’ kit, it will be distributed by ASHA workers and will also carry brochures, guidelines and other important literature on the importance of safe sex, family planning and spacing out births.

Each kit will have two towels, a nail cutter, a mirror, a comb, handkerchiefs, condoms, contraceptives and a marriage registration form.

Health and family welfare director Bijay Panigrahi said the state government will distribute the kit to strengthen the family planning programme in the state.

The health department will create awareness among the newlyweds regarding the family planning programme through the scheme, he said, adding, the scheme would be implemented in both rural and urban areas of the state.

The scheme would be rolled out in the state in September this year, sources said.

(IANS)

