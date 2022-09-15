Odisha govt to deposit Rs 115 cr by Oct 15 to take over OTM: HC

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the state government to deposit Rs 115 crore with the official liquidator by October 15. The HC further clarified that, to take over the defunct Odisha Textile Mills (OTM), the first textile mill of Odisha at Choudwar in Cuttack district, the government has to pay the amount.

The state’s Advocate General Ashok Parija last month had informed the Orissa High Court that the Odisha government will take over the OTM. The state government has already deposited Rs 35 crore with the liquidator and is ready to deposit the rest of Rs 115 crore to take over the OTM, the AG had informed the High Court.

Hearing the reply of the AG, Justice Arindam Sinha had asked the liquidator to appoint an accountant general. The accountant general will estimate the pending dues of the employees and companies from the OTM in the next six weeks and submit the detailed list before the court, Justice Sinha had directed to fix the next hearing on September 13.

Hearing the petition on Tuesday, the High Court directed the official liquidator to submit an additional affidavit to take over the defunct OTM.

On the other hand, Bhubaneswar Medicine Bank Society has offered a proposal to buy the defunct textile mill at Rs 200 crore. It has filed an intervening petition in the High Court. The court had scheduled its hearing in this regard for today (September 15).

Hearing the petition, the court today directed the government to deposit Rs 115 crore with the liquidator by October 15 and scheduled the next hearing for October 18.

Notably, the OTM was shut down on July 31, 2001 due to extreme financial losses.