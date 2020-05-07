Odisha Govt to bring back newlywed couple stranded in Malaysia

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is all set to bring the newlywed Odia couple who are stranded in Malaysia due to COVID19 outbreak.

Sources said that the newly-married couple from Nabarangpur district – Pallabi Mishra and Shankar Haldar, will be brought back to the State as a part of India’s evacuation operations – ‘Vande Bharat Mission’.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Pallabi Mishra and Shankar Haldar had gone to Malaysia for honeymoon on March 12. They had booked their return tickets from Kuala Lumpur on March 17. Yet, as all the flights were cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak they could not travel back to India.

Later, they planned for a trip from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore and Singapore to Visakhapatnam, but again that flight also got cancelled for COVID 19.

The couple tried for the third time to fly from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore and Singapore to Amritsar, but this time also the flight got cancelled due to lockdown following which they got stranded there.

Later, finding no mean, they had urged State and Union governments in a WhatsApp video to rescue them.

Meanwhile, family members of both Pallabi Mishra and Shankar Haldar expressed their happiness and thanked the governments for taking initiatives to rescue them.

“They (Pallabi Mishra and Shankar Haldar) were supposed to return from Malaysia on March 17. They could not not come as all the flights were cancelled by then due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now we are very happy that they are returning. We thank both the State and Union governments for rescuing them,” said Pallabi ‘s father adding that we do not have any objection if they are kept in a 14-day quarantine.