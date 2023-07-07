Odisha govt takes action against 9 officers for their alleged involvement in corruption cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and inefficiency in the government.

The state government has dismissed three officers from their jobs and six others pension have been held up permanently on charges of corruption.The officials include Exe, cutive Engineer,OAS officer, Agriculture department officer, Social education officer, Auditor and Junior Engineer.

The former Agricuture department officer of Umerkote, Nabrangpur district Gokul Chandra Nayak, Former Junior Engineer of RWSS,Sohela, Bargarh Upendrabhanja Nayak,Former Auditor of Sundargarh district local fund audit department Sushil Kumar Meher were found to be inefficient and corrupted and have been dismissed from their jobs.

Similarly, former executive officer of Cuttack district RWSS division-II Shibram Biswal,EX-BDO (retired OAS officer) of Karlamunda block of Kalahandi Gandaram Khamari, G-Udayagiri Former Agriculture assistant officer Krushnachandra Gouda, Former Soil Conservation officer of Malkangiri Dasarathi Tripathy, Former social education officer of Udala, Mayurbhanj Ananda Chandra Naik, Former DMSN superimtemdent of Nayagarh district Surendra Nath Pati have been accused in a corruption case and their pension have been held up permanently.

The state government has dismissed, given compulsory retirement and have also held up their pension permanently to as many as 197 officials on charges of corruption and inefficiency.