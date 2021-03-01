Odisha Govt Starts Offline Registration For Covid Vaccine As Online Shows Glitches, See Details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has introduced offline registration for Covid vaccination following various glitches during on-line registration.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha, Sanjeev Chopra directed all Collectors and CDMOs to take necessary measures for smooth vaccination of senior citizens. 

The letter reads as follows: 

Dear all Collectors / Municipal Commissioners / CDM& PHOs,

In case the team faces any issues with Co-WIN portal, you are can undertake COVID Vaccination of age appropriate group of citizens in off-line mode to prevent inconvenience to elderly persons in queue.

Once Co-WIN portal functions normally, the data must be uploaded in portal immediately.

Please retain the following data / documents of each beneficiaries: –

1. Mobile No
2. ID proof: Adhhar / voter ID card
3. ID number of ID proof
4. Name
5. Date of Birth
6. Gender
7. Co-morbidity certificate from RMP (for 45 to 59 Yrs)

