Odisha Govt Starts Offline Registration For Covid Vaccine As Online Shows Glitches, See Details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has introduced offline registration for Covid vaccination following various glitches during on-line registration.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha, Sanjeev Chopra directed all Collectors and CDMOs to take necessary measures for smooth vaccination of senior citizens.

The letter reads as follows:

Dear all Collectors / Municipal Commissioners / CDM& PHOs,

In case the team faces any issues with Co-WIN portal, you are can undertake COVID Vaccination of age appropriate group of citizens in off-line mode to prevent inconvenience to elderly persons in queue.

Once Co-WIN portal functions normally, the data must be uploaded in portal immediately.

Please retain the following data / documents of each beneficiaries: –

1. Mobile No

2. ID proof: Adhhar / voter ID card

3. ID number of ID proof

4. Name

5. Date of Birth

6. Gender

7. Co-morbidity certificate from RMP (for 45 to 59 Yrs)