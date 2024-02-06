Odisha govt signs MoU for skilling of over 300 youths in specialized courses

Bhubaneswar: The Skill Development and Technical Education Department and Commerce and Transport Department are collaborating with GMR Aero Academy (GMRAA) to extend the aviation related skilling to youth of Odisha under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Accordingly, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed between Directorate of Aviation, Directorate of Skill Development cum Employment with GMR. This ceremony was graced by Minister Commerce and Transport Tukuni Sahu and Minister Skill Development and Technical Education Pritiranjan Gharai, and other dignitaries.

The MoU with Skill Development and Technical Education Department will provide pathway for skilling of more than 300 Odia youths in specialized courses like Certification in Airport Operations (CAO), Basic Fire Fighters Course (BFFC), and Air Cargo Management Executive (ACME). This partnership has been possible because of the flexibility and agility given under the aspirational NUA Odisha Scheme which opens pathway for Odia youths to avail skilling courses in futuristic and aspirational trades. Similarly, the MoU with Commerce & Transport Department through the Biju Patnaik Aviation Centre (BPAC) will open opportunities for Odia youths to upskill themselves in aviation-focused courses, equipping them with credentials and expertise for diverse roles across the aviation landscape.

Thus, these MoUs are executed under the overarching umbrella of the Biju Patnaik Aviation Center at Birasal, reinforcing the Skilled in Odisha brand.

In her address, the Minister of Commerce and Transport, Tukuni Sahu, highlighted that under the leadership of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and 5T framework Odisha is witnessing a transformation in the aviation sector. This transformation is not only creating employment opportunities for the youth but also contributing to the realization of a Nutana Odisha.

In his remarks, Minister of Skill Development and Technical Education, Pritiranjan Gharai, emphasized that Skilled In Odisha has attained a global presence. He underscored the significance of the partnership with GMR on this historic occasion, stating that it will enhance the value proposition. He expressed confidence that Odisha, through such initiatives, will emerge as the leading state in the country, offering unparalleled skilling and employment opportunities for its youth.

Principal Secretary Usha Padhee in her welcome address mentioned in new age economy, aviation is going to play a crucial role. Aviation jobs are very aspirational. Providing this niche opportunity to our youth would help them to transform their lives.

Air Marshal K. Anantharaman, PVSM, VSM, Head and Vice President of GMRAA, appreciating the efforts of the govt. emphasized the transformative impact of this initiative, stating, “Considering the scope of expansion of the Aviation sector, the skill development initiative would be a game-changer, creating good opportunities for youth in the airport sector. The training at GMRAA will adhere to world standards, ensuring that graduates are well-equipped to contribute to the ever-growing aviation industry.”

GMR Aero Academy, recognized for its parent entity GMR Airports Ltd., a global developer and operator of airports, manages a prestigious portfolio, including Delhi International Airport, GMR Hyderabad International Airport, and international airports in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Greece. Accredited by renowned International and National Bodies and Regulators such as ICAO, IATA, ACI, DGCA, and BCAS, GMRAA maintains the highest industry standards in its training programs.

This ground-breaking initiative underscores government’s unwavering support for transformative endeavours aimed at skill development and employment generation. Government of Odisha aims at shaping the future of the aviation workforce in India and contributing to the socio-economic development of Odisha. GMRAA invites aspiring candidates to embark on this transformative journey towards a brighter future in the aviation sector.

Among Others Special Secretary to Commerce and Transport department Manoj Mishra, Debadutta Suranjita Jena, Additional Secretary C& T Department, Gangadhar Sahoo, OSD-cum-Additional Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Parul Kulshreshtha Singh, Chief – GMR Aero Academy) and senior officers were present during the event.