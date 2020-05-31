Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported highest single-day spike with 129 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,948. However, the State government has shared the details of some of them.

The Information and Public Relation (I&PR) department, in a series of tweets shared the details.

Two cases were detected in in Jagatsinghpur districts. Both of them are in quarantine centres. While one of them had returned from West Bengal, the other one is a Karnataka returnee.

Ten cases were detected in Jajpur. All in quarantine centres. Four each persons had returned from West Bengal and Gujarat, while the pother due are 2 Dubai returnees.

As many as 11 cases were detected in Balangir district (9 in quarantine centres, Maharashtra returnees and 2 locals)

The only cases reported in Sambalpur district is in quarantine centre. The patient is a Gujarat returnee and the single case reported in Malkangiri is in quarantine centre and is a Tamil Nadu returnee.

6 cases in Sundergarh (All in quarantine centres. 4 Maharashtra, 1 West Bengal & 1 Jharkhand returnee)

4 cases in Puri (All in quarantine centres. 2 Maharashtra, 1 Gujarat & 1 West Bengal returnees)